Kela allowed two hits but struck out a batter in a scoreless ninth for his 19th save Monday against San Diego.

Kela remains perfect in save opportunities and has allowed just four runs in 18 innings (2.00 ERA) since May 5. He also owns a nifty 21:7 K:BB with just one home run allowed in that stretch. Kela's 3.54 ERA may look pedestrian, but he has been one of baseball's best relievers over the past month and a half.