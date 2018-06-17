Kela walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 15th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Rockies.

He remains perfect in save chances on the year, but Kela's 4.07 ERA -- and 4.70 ERA since the beginning of May -- has kept him out of the top tier of fantasy closers despite a strong 30:10 K:BB in 24.1 innings.