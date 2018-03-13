Rangers' Keone Kela: Nearing game action
Kela (shoulder) threw in the bullpen for a second consecutive day, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Texas pitching coach Doug Brocail used the word "phenomenal" to describe how Kela looked Monday. He added that the right-hander could pitch in a game this coming weekend for the first time since March 5.
More News
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Throws bullpen Sunday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Monitored for shoulder soreness•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Competing for closing gig•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Feeling good after stem-cell therapy•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Avoids arbitration•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Collects second save Thursday•
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...