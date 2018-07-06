Kela picked up his 21st save Thursday, allowing one run over one inning against the Tigers.

Though Kela's scoreless streak came to an end Thursday, he still remained perfect in save opportunities this season by limiting the damage to just one run. He threw 16 of his 18 pitches for strikes and induced four swinging strikes during Thursday's outing. Kela's 21 saves rank fifth in the American League.

More News
Our Latest Stories