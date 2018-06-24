Rangers' Keone Kela: Picks up 18th save
Kela grabbed his 18th save of the year by shutting the door on the Twins on Saturday. He recorded the final two outs of the game with a pair of strikeouts while allowing one hit and one walk.
Kela entered with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth in a five-run game, tasked with cleaning up Matt Moore's mess. He allowed two inherited runners to score after giving up a double to Eddie Rosario but eventually got the job done. His ERA now stands at 3.67 in 27 innings, with a solid 33:11 K:BB.
