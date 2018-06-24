Kela grabbed his 18th save of the year by shutting the door on the Twins on Saturday. He recorded the final two outs of the game with a pair of strikeouts while allowing one hit and one walk.

Kela entered with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth in a five-run game, tasked with cleaning up Matt Moore's mess. He allowed two inherited runners to score after giving up a double to Eddie Rosario but eventually got the job done. His ERA now stands at 3.67 in 27 innings, with a solid 33:11 K:BB.