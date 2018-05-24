Kela struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 10th save of the season in a 12-10 win over the Yankees.

Starting pitchers Doug Fister and CC Sabathia served up five homers between them to kick off the fireworks, but the back of the Rangers' bullpen came through with an impressive group effort in the slugfest as Alex Claudio, Jose Leclerc and Chris Martin combined for three scoreless innings to get the ball to Kela. The Texas closer has yet to blow a save this season, and while his 4.50 ERA remains rough, his 22:6 K:BB in 18 innings is strong.