Rangers' Keone Kela: Racks up 10th save Wednesday
Kela struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 10th save of the season in a 12-10 win over the Yankees.
Starting pitchers Doug Fister and CC Sabathia served up five homers between them to kick off the fireworks, but the back of the Rangers' bullpen came through with an impressive group effort in the slugfest as Alex Claudio, Jose Leclerc and Chris Martin combined for three scoreless innings to get the ball to Kela. The Texas closer has yet to blow a save this season, and while his 4.50 ERA remains rough, his 22:6 K:BB in 18 innings is strong.
More News
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...