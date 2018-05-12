Kela pitched a hitless ninth for the save Friday against the Astros, striking out one and walking one.

Kela came into a 1-0 game and was able to induce a groundout, record a strikeout and end the game on a flyout. Kela has now pitched three consecutive scoreless outings, bringing his bloated ERA down to 4.80. The young right-hander is 8-for-8 in save chances, and sports a nice 19:5 K:BB in 15 innings.