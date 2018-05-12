Rangers' Keone Kela: Records eighth save Friday
Kela pitched a hitless ninth for the save Friday against the Astros, striking out one and walking one.
Kela came into a 1-0 game and was able to induce a groundout, record a strikeout and end the game on a flyout. Kela has now pitched three consecutive scoreless outings, bringing his bloated ERA down to 4.80. The young right-hander is 8-for-8 in save chances, and sports a nice 19:5 K:BB in 15 innings.
More News
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Gets win Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Snags seventh save against Tigers•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Implodes in ninth Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Collects sixth save Saturday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Converts fifth save opportunity•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Strikes out two for fourth save•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.