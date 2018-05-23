Rangers' Keone Kela: Records ninth save Tuesday
Kela pitched a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to secure the save against the visiting Yankees.
Kela induced two flyouts and a groundout to finish off the Yankees on 15 pitches (nine strikes). The right-hander is now 9-for-9 in save chances, and sports a 19:6 K:BB in 17 innings. Kela's ERA sits at a rather high 4.76, but he's allowed runs to score in only four of his 18 appearances on the year. In a setup role last year, Kela had a 2.79 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 39 games.
