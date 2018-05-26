Kela walked a batter before recording the final out in Friday's 8-4 win over the Royals to pick up his 11th save of the season.

Kansas City put together a two-out rally in the ninth inning off Jake Diekman to create the save situation for Kela, but after walking Mike Moustakas to load the bases he got Sal Perez to fly out harmlessly to center field. Kela is a perfect 11-for-11 in save chances this season, but his 4.42 ERA leaves him firmly in the second tier of fantasy closers.