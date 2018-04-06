Kela picked up the save Thursday against the Athletics, allowing no earned runs while striking out two and walking one over one inning.

Kela appears to be tightening his grip on what once seemed to be an open closer's role in Texas. He has made three appearances on the season-- two in save situations-- and has yet to allow a run while striking out three batters. Kela should be widely owned at this point, but those in need of saves should check their waiver wire and make him a high priority if he happens to be available.