Rangers' Keone Kela: Records second save
Kela picked up the save Thursday against the Athletics, allowing no earned runs while striking out two and walking one over one inning.
Kela appears to be tightening his grip on what once seemed to be an open closer's role in Texas. He has made three appearances on the season-- two in save situations-- and has yet to allow a run while striking out three batters. Kela should be widely owned at this point, but those in need of saves should check their waiver wire and make him a high priority if he happens to be available.
More News
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Gets first save of season•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Closes in non-save situation•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Set to serve as primary closer•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Makes back-to-back appearances•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Scheduled for first back-to-back•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Returns to mound Thursday•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...