Rangers' Keone Kela: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday
Kela (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day DL on Thursday.
Kela returns to the Rangers after landing on the disabled list with shoulder soreness in late June. The right-hander aced his rehab tests by pitching another bullpen session Tuesday and throwing off flat ground Wednesday, and will be active and available for the series finale against Baltimore on Thursday. It has yet to be determined whether the team will enact a closer-by-committee type of situation, or let Kela work his way back to full health, but he projects as the top man out of the Rangers' bullpen for the foreseeable future while southpaw Alex Claudio transitions to a setup role.
