Kela (shoulder) resumed a throwing program Friday, but remains without a clear timetable for returning from the 10-day disabled list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Kela played catch Friday and Saturday and will presumably increase his throwing distance on flat ground over the next few days before the Rangers clear him for mound work. A timetable for Kela's return could be established once he moves on to the next phase of his rehab, but since it's unlikely the right-hander will be cleared to come off the disabled list this week, the Rangers may wait until rosters expand in September before activating him.