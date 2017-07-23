Kela recorded two outs and surrendered a one hit and one walk while collecting his eighth hold of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rays. He struck out one batter.

Making his first appearance since being activated from the disabled list Thursday after a bout with a sore shoulder, Kela entered the contest in the eighth inning, retiring two of the four batters he faced before departing with runners on first and second. Alex Claudio came on to induce an inning-ending groundout, then stayed in the game for the ninth and worked around a double to notch his fourth save of the season. Manager Jeff Banister hasn't formally named a closer, but with Claudio converting all three of his save opportunities since Matt Bush was ousted from the closing role in late June, it looks like he's the frontrunner to handle ninth-inning duties more often than not. With a 2.59 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 31.1 innings this season, Kela still remains a worthy of stashing in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues in the event Claudio stumbles and eventually loses out on the closing gig.