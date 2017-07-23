Rangers' Keone Kela: Retires two batters in return from DL
Kela recorded two outs and surrendered a one hit and one walk while collecting his eighth hold of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rays. He struck out one batter.
Making his first appearance since being activated from the disabled list Thursday after a bout with a sore shoulder, Kela entered the contest in the eighth inning, retiring two of the four batters he faced before departing with runners on first and second. Alex Claudio came on to induce an inning-ending groundout, then stayed in the game for the ninth and worked around a double to notch his fourth save of the season. Manager Jeff Banister hasn't formally named a closer, but with Claudio converting all three of his save opportunities since Matt Bush was ousted from the closing role in late June, it looks like he's the frontrunner to handle ninth-inning duties more often than not. With a 2.59 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 31.1 innings this season, Kela still remains a worthy of stashing in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues in the event Claudio stumbles and eventually loses out on the closing gig.
More News
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Expected to come off DL on Thursday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Decision likely coming Thursday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Throws bullpen Saturday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Not expected back this weekend•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Travels with club•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...