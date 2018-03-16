Kela (shoulder) allowed one run and recorded a strikeout over one inning of work in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Jeff Wilson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kela had been withheld from spring training games for 10 days as he tended to a right stiff shoulder. He experienced mixed results in his return to the field, as he allowed a solo homer to Eric Sogard but also saw his fastball touch 97 MPH for the first time this spring. After the game, manager Jeff Banister noted that there's a chance Kela will be ready for Opening Day, but he'll first have to prove that he's able to move past his shoulder stiffness and be able to pitch in consecutive games. The 24-year-old will certainly be in the closer mix if he's able to suit up when the season kicks off on March 29.