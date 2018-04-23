Rangers' Keone Kela: Saves third game
Kela allowed two hits and struck out two to pick up his third save of the season in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Mariners.
The first two men Kela faced reached on a single and a double, so he was in it immediately. The right-hander bore down and struck out the Mariners' fifth and sixth hitters before getting pinch hitter Dee Gordon on a harmless popup. Kela worked in the zone more Sunday, but still hasn't thrown a clean inning this season. He's started down the path of the proverbial "heart attack" closer, which doesn't necessarily mean he'll lose the role. Some closers have been successful while making matters tense.
