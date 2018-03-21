Kela is scheduled to pitch Wednesday, the first time this spring he'll be asked to throw on back-to-back days, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning Star reports.

Kela tossed a scoreless inning Tuesday, but needed to work out of trouble after a leadoff walk and a pair of hits. With manager Jeff Banister talking about last year's closer, Alex Claudio, being used in a non-closer role, Kela is line for save chances in 2018. Pitching on back-to-back days would be the first box to check for any serious closer candidate.