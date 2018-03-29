Kela is expected to serve as the Rangers' primary closer to begin the season, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

The Rangers finally provided some clarity on their ninth-inning situation, tabbing Kela as the top option. As Weaver puts it, "It's Kela until he can't, and then it's [Kevin] Jepsen." There are some caveats: manager Jeff Banister is reserving the right to throw Alex Claudio into the mix if the situation warrants it, and the skipper will avoid pitching Kela three days in a row early on. Still, in light of this news, Kela needs to be owned everywhere as he has the stuff to stick in the role.