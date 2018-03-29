Kela is expected to serve as the Rangers' primary closer to begin the season, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

The Rangers finally provided some clarity on their ninth-inning situation, tabbing Kela as the top option. As Weaver puts it, "It's Kela until he can't, and then it's [Kevin] Jepsen." There are some caveats: manager Jeff Banister is reserving the right to throw Alex Claudio into the mix if the situation warrants it, and the skipper will avoid pitching Kela three days in a row early on. Still, in light of this news, Kela needs to be owned everywhere as he has the stuff to stick in the role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories