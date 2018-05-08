Kela picked up his seventh save Monday against the Tigers as he used two strikeouts to work around a hit in a scoreless ninth.

Kela had been awful his last two times out, as he allowed four runs to Cleveland on May 1 and took the loss after allowing a run Saturday against Boston. This was the kind of clean outing Kela desperately needed, as he used just 13 pitches to mow down the Tigers. Kela's ERA sits at 6.00, but he is perfect in save opportunities.