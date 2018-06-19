Kela struck out a batter and recorded a perfect ninth for his 16th save Monday against Kansas City.

Kela now has 31 strikeouts in 25.1 innings to go with 16 saves in as many chances, and this appearance brought his ERA down to 3.91. He has had a couple of rough outings -- April 20 against Seattle (0.1 IP, 3 ER) and May 1 against Cleveland (1 IP, 4 ER) -- that account for the majority of his earned runs in 2018. Kela owns a 2.35 ERA since May 5, a stretch that includes his last 15 appearances.

