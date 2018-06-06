Rangers' Keone Kela: Strikes out side in save
Kela recorded his 14th save Tuesday, striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning against the Athletics.
Kela needed 21 pitches, but ultimately got through all three batters he faced without incident. Though he carries a 4.03 ERA, the 25-year-old is a perfect 14-for-14 in save opportunities and has struck out 27 over 22.1 innings (10.9 K/9).
