Kela struck out two in a perfect ninth for his fourth save Wednesday against Oakland.

Kela has responded well to his first and only poor outing of the year April 20 against Seattle, when he served up three runs in a tie game and took the loss. He has four strikeouts and hasn't allowed a run in his two innings since. Kela is perfect in four save opportunities and has lowered his ERA to 3.52 with Wednesday's effort.