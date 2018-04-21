Kela (2-1) took the loss against the Mariners on Friday, coughing up three runs on three hits in just one-third of an inning.

Entering a 2-2 game to begin the top of the ninth inning, Kela quickly got in trouble after Daniel Vogelbach's leadoff single, and the only out he recorded was gifted to him on a sac bunt. The right-hander had carried a 0.00 ERA into Friday and he has yet to blow a save, so his closer job is in no jeopardy after one bad outing, but Kela's 6:4 K:BB through 5.2 innings isn't exactly elite, either. If his struggles continue, the Rangers have a number of other pitchers who may begin to push for save chances.