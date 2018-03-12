Rangers' Keone Kela: Throws bullpen Sunday
Kela (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Kela, who spent two stints on the disabled list last season, has not appeared in a spring game for six days due to the shoulder. He will be re-evaluated Monday.
