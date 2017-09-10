Rangers' Keone Kela: To toss bullpen session Monday
Kela (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
It was originally looking like Kela may make his return from the disabled list Sunday, but the Rangers would like to get one more successful bullpen session out of him before placing him back on the active roster. Assuming all goes well during his last bullpen session, Kela could be activated from the DL as soon as Tuesday.
