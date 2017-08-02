Rangers' Keone Kela: Yet to enter mix for saves
Kela tossed a scoreless seventh inning and struck out a batter in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners.
Kela has turned in three scoreless appearances for the Rangers since returning from a sore shoulder July 20, but has yet to receive a save opportunity, despite the team's unsettled situation at the back end. To be fair, opportunities for saves have been scarce since Matt Bush was ousted from the role in late June, but as of now, Alex Claudio and Jose Leclerc both seem to rank as manager Jeff Banister's top options for the ninth inning. With a 2.43 ERA and 45:15 K:BB over 33.1 innings, Kela's numbers stack up quite favorably with both those pitchers, so if either Claudio or Leclerc endures a rough patch, Kela could start to warrant more serious consideration for saves.
More News
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Retires two batters in return from DL•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Expected to come off DL on Thursday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Decision likely coming Thursday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Throws bullpen Saturday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Not expected back this weekend•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...