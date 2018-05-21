Rangers' Kevin Jepsen: Designated for assignment
Jepsen was designated for assignment Monday.
Jepsen struggled greatly through 16.2 innings for the Rangers this season, posting a 5.94 ERA and an even worse 7.46 FIP. He walked more batters (11) than he struck out (8). The 33-year-old hasn't posted an ERA below 5.90 since 2015, so the odds of him getting picked up by another team aren't particularly high. In a corresponding move, Matt Bush was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
