Jepsen signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Jepsen took a while to catch on in 2017, but eventually made his way to Washington where he struck out 11 batters per nine innings with their Triple-A affiliate. Though a 5.32 ERA at that level isn't anything to write home about, the Rangers saw enough potential to give the right-hander an opportunity to compete for a role in the bullpen.