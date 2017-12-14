Rangers' Kevin Jepsen: Gets spring training invite from Texas
Jepsen signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Jepsen took a while to catch on in 2017, but eventually made his way to Washington where he struck out 11 batters per nine innings with their Triple-A affiliate. Though a 5.32 ERA at that level isn't anything to write home about, the Rangers saw enough potential to give the right-hander an opportunity to compete for a role in the bullpen.
More News
-
Kevin Jepsen: Signs deal with Nationals•
-
Kevin Jepsen: Released by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Jepsen: Signs minor-league deal with Arizona•
-
Kevin Jepsen: Heads into free agency Thursday•
-
Rays' Kevin Jepsen: Tallies fifth hold of season versus Blue Jays•
-
Rays' Kevin Jepsen: Credited with fourth hold of season Friday•
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...