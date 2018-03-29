Jepsen will be behind Keone Kela for save chances to begin the season, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

A non-roster invitee to major-league camp, Jepsen won a spot by allowing just two runs while striking out nine without a walk in 10.2 innings this spring. As Weaver puts it, "It's Kela until he can't, and then it's Jepsen." Alex Claudio will also be in the mix for occasional opportunities, but with Jepsen entering Opening Day as the next man up behind Kela -- who has dealt with injuries issues throughout his young career -- there will likely be many in AL-only leagues scrambling to add him to their rosters.