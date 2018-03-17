Jepsen struck out three and retired all four men faced in Friday's game against Seattle.

Jepsen hasn't walked a batter this spring over 7.1 innings and has allowed just one run on two hits while striking out seven. In camp on a non-roster invitation, the 33-year-old is making a case to break camp with a spot on the 25-man roster.

