Rangers' Kevin Jepsen: Retires all four batters faced Friday
Jepsen struck out three and retired all four men faced in Friday's game against Seattle.
Jepsen hasn't walked a batter this spring over 7.1 innings and has allowed just one run on two hits while striking out seven. In camp on a non-roster invitation, the 33-year-old is making a case to break camp with a spot on the 25-man roster.
