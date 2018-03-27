Rangers' Kevin Jepsen: Set to make Opening Day roster
Jepsen will make the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Jepsen joined the Rangers as a non-roster invitee in December. The team will need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to add him, but he appears to have made the team. The 33-year-old righty hasn't appeared in the majors since 2016, when he posted a 5.98 ERA in 49.2 innings for the Twins and Rays. He'll fill a low-leverage role for the Rangers this season and is unlikely to have a significant fantasy impact.
