Davis was hit by a pitch in the helmet on Monday, though it hit his shoulder first and he avoided serious injury, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The pitch initially appeared to hit Davis directly in the head, though it reportedly glanced off his shoulder first. Regardless, the hit by pitch has not caused a serious injury and preliminary reports suggest that Davis is feeling fine. That should keep him in line to serve as the team's primary designated hitter to begin the season with Willie Calhoun (groin) sidelined.