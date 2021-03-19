Davis went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's spring game against the Reds.

Davis has had an unremarkable spring to this point, but Thursday's two-homer binge is a reminder of what the right-handed slugger can bring to a lefty-dominant batting order. With Willie Calhoun (groin) a potential candidate for the injured list to start the season, Davis could earn a roster spot and serve as the primary designated hitter. Minus Calhoun, Davis' main competition for DH at-bats is the left-handed hitting Ronald Guzman.