Texas manager Chris Woodward said Davis (quadriceps) could be healthy and available for call-up this coming weekend, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Woodward added it's not a certainty that he will be added to the active roster and no decision has been made on a corresponding move if they do add him.
