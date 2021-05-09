Davis went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Mariners.
Davis, who was activated off the injured list earlier in the day, entered as a pinch hitter for David Dahl and singled then scored the go-ahead run. Davis' activation crowds the DH spot. He's expected to serve as the designated hitter against left-handers, while David Dahl and Willie Calhoun share left field and DH against righties.
