Davis (illness) was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Tuesday.
Davis produced a wRC+ of exactly 82 in each of his final two years as an Athletic, and things only got worse for him following an offseason trade to the Rangers. In 22 games, he hit just .157/.262/.333, good for a wRC+ of 67. There's unlikely to be much of a market on the waiver wire for a 33-year-old designated hitter who's been well below average for three straight seasons. The transaction should open up the DH spot for Willie Calhoun, allowing the Rangers to start more accomplished defenders in left field such as Eli White, who was recalled in a corresponding move and will fill the position Tuesday against the Giants.