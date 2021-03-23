Davis exited Tuesday's game against the Angels with what appeared to be a hamstring or quadriceps injury, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's the second time Davis has left a game in two days, as he exited Monday's contest after getting hit in the head by a pitch. While that incident didn't cause him to miss any time, it's possible Tuesday's injury is a more serious one. With Willie Calhoun (groin) already set to miss time to start the season, a trip to the injured list for Davis could mean first basemen Nate Lowe and Ronald Guzman both find themselves in the lineup on a regular basis early in the season.