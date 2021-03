Davis (head) is in the lineup Tuesday for the Rangers' Cactus League game against the Angels, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. He'll serve as the club's designated hitter and will bat cleanup.

Davis was hit by a pitch in the shoulder/head area in his final plate appearance during Monday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies, but he was fortunate to avoid any significant injury. His return to the lineup a day later confirms he'll be ready to go for Opening Day.