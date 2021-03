Davis left Monday's game against the Rockies after getting hit in the helmet by a fastball, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Davis' helmet appears to have prevented a serious injury, as he was up and looking fine after the incident, but he'll leave the game nonetheless. Assuming the injury doesn't keep him out long, he's expected to enter the season as the Rangers' primary designated hitter while Willie Calhoun (groin) misses the first two weeks.