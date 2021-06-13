The Rangers announced Sunday that Davis has been placed on unconditional release waivers.

Davis is almost a sure bet to clear waivers as no team is likely to take on any portion of the nearly $17 million he's owed for the season. Once he clears waivers, the 2018 AL home run king will become a free agent and could draw interest from a club in search of lightning in a bottle, though most National League clubs will likely hesitate to sign Davis given his limited fielding prowess. The 33-year-old will be able to sign for the league minimum after clearing waivers