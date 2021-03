Davis was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain of his left quadriceps Wednesday and will be sidelined 3-to-4 weeks, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The 33-year-old suffered the injury during Tuesday's spring matchup with the Angels and will be unavailable for Opening Day. Willie Calhoun (groin) is also out to begin the season, so the Rangers could have a rotating cast at designated hitter early on. Davis could return to action around mid-April if all goes well in his recovery.