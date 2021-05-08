Davis (quadriceps) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Davis isn't starting against Seattle on Saturday, but he'll be available to make his team debut off the bench. The 33-year-old could work on the short side of a platoon at DH with Willie Calhoun to begin his time with the Rangers.
More News
-
Rangers' Khris Davis: Weekend call-up expected•
-
Rangers' Khris Davis: Could be available for call-up•
-
Rangers' Khris Davis: Playing at alternate training site•
-
Rangers' Khris Davis: Still two weeks away•
-
Rangers' Khris Davis: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Rangers' Khris Davis: Out 3-to-4 weeks•