Davis went 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's spring game against the Rockies.

The slugging Davis is now 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts over eight Cactus League games. If not for the $16.7 million he's owed this season, Davis might be an easy cut for the Rangers. He's had a history of slow springs followed by productive regular seasons, but that hasn't held the last two seasons, leaving the team with a decision. As a right-handed power hitter, Davis would provide balance to a lefty-dominant order. If the Rangers move on from him, they could give DH at-bats to Willie Calhoun and would have the flexibility to keep Ronald Guzman.