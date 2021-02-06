Davis was traded from the Athletics to the Rangers on Saturday in a deal which sent Elvis Andrus the other way, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Davis was excellent for Oakland from 2015 to 2018, hitting exactly .247 each year while averaging 40 homers and topping out at a league-leading 48 in 2018. While that's not too far in the rearview mirror, it's not an accurate reflection of who Davis is at this point, as he's coming off two straight seasons with a wRC+ of 82, a number that might work for a defense-first catcher but certainly doesn't play as a designated hitter. Heading into his age-33 season, it's tough to see Davis suddenly bouncing all the way back to peak form, and the rebuilding Rangers won't have much reason to keep a veteran in the lineup if he continues to struggle.