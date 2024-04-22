Yates secured the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta, striking out one while allowing no baserunners in 1.1 innings.

Yates entered in the eighth with Atlanta threatening with two men on and two outs and struck out Orlando Arcia to get out of the jam. The 37-year-old was back out for the ninth and retired the side in order to lock down the save. Yates seems to have a firm grip on the closer role for now after picking up three saves and a win over the last week. He's yet to allow a run and has just a 0.40 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB in 10 innings this year.