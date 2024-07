Yates picked up the save Tuesday against the White Sox, striking out one batter in two-thirds of a perfect inning.

Yates took over with the Rangers leading 3-2 after Josh Sborz yielded a solo home run to Andrew Benintendi to start the ninth frame. Yates only needed six pitches to strike out Gavin Sheets and get Eloy Jimenez to fly out, earning his 18th save of 2024. The 37-year-old hasn't blown a save this season and holds a sparkling 1.22 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 37.0 innings.