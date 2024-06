Yates earned a save against the Mets on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Yates protected a two-run Texas lead in the top of the ninth frame, retiring the side in order on 16 pitches. The veteran reliever is a perfect 11-for-11 in save chances this season -- no closer in baseball has converted more saves without blowing any opportunities. Yates hasn't given up more than one run in any of his 26 appearances, leading to a superb 1.03 ERA.