Yates earned a save after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out a batter in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Yates was called upon to protect the team's 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning, working around a pair of baserunners to secure his fifth save of the season. The right-hander has now gone 5-for-5 in save opportunities this season while he has pitched 12 scoreless frames over his first 11 appearances in 2024. On top of the spotless ERA, Yates also owns a sparkling 0.50 WHIP with a 10.50 K/9 and he appears to be locked in as the Rangers' closer moving forward.