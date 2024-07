Yates allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Yates extended his scoreless streak to seven innings, and this was the fifth time in those seven appearances where he's struck out multiple batters. He's earned a save in three straight outings after a two-week gap between saves, and he's up to 14 on the year. Yates has maintained a 0.84 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB through 32.1 innings this season.