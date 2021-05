Arihara (2-3) yielded six runs on four hits and two walks over 2.2 innings Friday, striking out one batter and taking a loss against Boston. He allowed four home runs.

Boston jumped on Arihara right out of the gate with J.D. Martinez knocking a three-run blast and Xander Bogaerts following up with a solo shot before an out was recorded. The 28-year-old then served up solo homers to Martinez and Rafael Devers in the third. After a promising start to his MLB career, Arihara has been hammered for 11 runs and five home runs in just 4.2 innings over his last two outings. He'll carry a 5.76 ERA into next week's projected start in Minnesota.