Arihara (finger) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
An earlier report had Arihara throwing a bullpen Wednesday, but it was pushed to Thursday. If the right-hander comes out of the session without a setback, he is expected to start Saturday. If not, then Dane Dunning will start Saturday with Kyle Gibson going Sunday.
